Director Anthony D'souza Conducts Empowering Cinema Workshop For AAFT Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida,: AAFT School of Cinema was privileged to host a dynamic workshop on the world of cinema, led by the esteemed film director Anthony D'Souza. As the largest film-producing nation globally and with India's Media and Entertainment Industry ranking fourth on a global scale, the demand for cinematic content has reached unprecedented heights, especially with the advent of new platforms like OTT and mobile media.



Recognizing the immense potential and influence of Indian cinema, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed the establishment of a University of Cinema, a visionary step that could democratize the film industry and further enhance India's soft power on a global stage. Such an institution would provide aspiring talents from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to enter the world of cinema, creating a more inclusive and vibrant industry, a Cinema University is deemed a pressing necessity.



Sandeep Marwah, the Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, expressed his delight in being entrusted with this vital mission, affirming that AAFT University stands as an open gateway for all aspirants in the field of cinema, now available in Raipur.



The workshop was led by acclaimed film writer and director Anthony D'Souza, celebrated for his remarkable contributions to cinema, including notable works such as“Blue” (2009),“Boss” (2013), and“Captain Nawab.” Anthony D'Souza shared his insights into the world of filmmaking, enriching the aspiring cinema students with his vast experience and expertise.



In a statement, Anthony D'Souza expressed his enthusiasm for the future of Indian cinema and the role of emerging talents, saying,“The Indian film industry is at an exciting juncture, and young filmmakers have the potential to shape its future. With the advent of new technologies and platforms, the possibilities are endless. I am thrilled to be a part of this workshop and see the incredible passion and creativity of the students.”



The workshop by Director Anthony D'Souza served as a testament to the commitment of AAFT School of Cinema and AAFT University of Media and Arts to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of cinema.



