Hungarian MOL Names Its Annual Share In Kazakhstan's Rozhkovskoye Gas Field (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The annual share of the Hungarian MOL Group in the Rozhkovskoye gas field in Kazakhstan is estimated at 100 million cubic meters, a source at the company told Trend .

As the source noted, the gas will be processed locally and will be consumed in Kazakhstan or will be exported.

"The Rozhkovskoye field gas and condensate project is operated by Ural Oil and Gas LLC, a joint venture owned by KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan (50 percent), MOL Group, Hungary (27.5 percent), and FIOC, China (22.5 percent)," the source said.

As the source noted, the good cooperation among the Hungarian, Kazakh and Chinese partners in the Rozhkovskoye gas project will allow starting production by the end of the year.

"At the end of the year the first gas will be produced from the field," the source said.

The source pointed out that four additional wells will be put into production in the third quarter of 2024," the source said.

KazMunayGas, MOL Group and FIOC plan to produce 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the field.

This year, production there will be 13 million cubic meters.

Gas production volume in Kazakhstan for 2022 amounted to 53.3 billion cubic meters, or 103.1 percent of the 2022 plan. Commercial gas production amounted to 27.8 billion cubic meters, or 94 percent of the plan.

Domestic consumption of commercial gas in Kazakhstan amounted to 19.3 billion cubic meters, or 107.2 percent of the 2022 plan, exports - 4.6 billion cubic meters, or 85.1 percent of the plan.

The volume of liquefied petroleum gas production (supplied to the domestic market) amounted to 2.8 million tons, or 98 percent of the plan.