4.3-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. A 4.3-magnitude
earthquake has shaken Tajikistan, the Seismic Forecast Monitoring
Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan said,
Trend reports.
The earthquake occurred at 06:24 local time. The seismic center
was located at a depth of 153 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible
damages.
