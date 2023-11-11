               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
4.3-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tajikistan


11/11/2023 12:14:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. A 4.3-magnitude earthquake has shaken Tajikistan, the Seismic Forecast Monitoring Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan said, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred at 06:24 local time. The seismic center was located at a depth of 153 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

