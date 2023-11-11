Azerbaijan Records Minor Earthquake In Ismayilli District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. An earthquake
has occurred in Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Survey Center at
the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend .
At 08:00 (GMT+4), a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck the
Ismayilli district.
It took place at a depth of seven kilometers.
There were no tremors.
