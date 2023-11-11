               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Records Minor Earthquake In Ismayilli District


11/11/2023 12:14:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Survey Center at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend .

At 08:00 (GMT+4), a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck the Ismayilli district.

It took place at a depth of seven kilometers.

There were no tremors.

