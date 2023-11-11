Defense Forces Destroy Buk-M3, Three Russian Tanks In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Buk-M3 missile system and three Russian tanks in the Bakhmut sector.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, publishing the relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that in the Bakhmut sector, the Asgard group of the Ochi unit, in cooperation with the 1st artillery division of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo and the 120th brigade, destroyed a Buk-M3 missile system and three tanks (T72 and two T80).

As Ukrinform reported, since February 24, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 309,520 Russian invaders.

Illustrative photo from open sources