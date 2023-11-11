ECO Summit: Azerbaijan Plays Key Role Among Member States In Promoting Collaboration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
ECO, established in 1985, is a world-known organization whose
importance increases year by year. Even some predict that the
organization will follow the EU and will turn into a single market.
As is known the organization frequently holds multilateral Summits
to discuss investment, trade, transport, and much more in relevant
fields. The last summit, which was called the 16th ECO Summit was
held in Uzbekistan and leaders of member countries, including the
President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, participated in the summit
and had fruitful meetings.
“Azerbaijan is determined to further strengthen bilateral and
multilateral cooperation with the ECO Member States,” President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the 16th Summit of
the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Tashkent,
Uzbekistan.
Azerbaijan is indeed one of the countries in the South Caucasus
that gives importance to economic cooperation. Despite the fact
that its territories have been under occupation for over three
decades, Azerbaijan has always managed to maintain a high pace of
its economy. Today, Azerbaijan is also becoming a green energy
country. This trend, which started in Azerbaijan, has made it
possible for the country to appear among the most interesting
partners both in the West and in the East.
Besides, expert opinion on the recent 16th summit meeting of the
ECO was also obtained.
In an interview with AZERNEWS on the issue, CEO, and Belt & Road
Consultans Pvt Limited Muhammad Asif Noor noted that the 16th ECO
Summit held in Tashkent on November 9, 2023, under the thematic
banner“Through Cooperation to Economic Stability and Development”
provided a platform for the heads of state and government from ECO
member countries to address regional concerns and foster
collaboration across diverse sectors. Speaking in detail, he
pointed out that the summit proved to be a significant point in the
ECO's trajectory, with specific objectives. It sought to evaluate
the ongoing activities of the organization and measure the current
state of regional cooperation in priority sectors. Additionally, it
charted the course for the ECO's future activities, outlining
directions that would steer the organization toward greater
efficiency and impact.
According to Noor, the summit strengthened the organization's
activities, with the aim of developing a climate conducive to
expanding trade and economic cooperation among member states. "The
anticipated outcomes held the promise of propelling the ECO to new
heights, with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressing confidence in
the event's success. As the leaders assembled in Tashkent, the
collective efforts and discussions were meant to leave a lasting
imprint on the ECO's journey toward enhanced efficiency and
impactful regional cooperation,” he noted.
The expert stressed that there are some points that can be
expected moving forward: "Firstly, the summit's primary objective
is to catalyze cooperation among member countries across sectors,
including trade, investment, transport, environment, tourism,
agriculture, industry, and the green transition. This collaborative
effort is set to boost regional development.
Secondly, serving as a platform for member countries to engage
in functional discussions, the summit facilitated the examination
of regional challenges and the formulation of practical solutions.
This process holds the potential to resolve conflicts, promote
peace and stability, and contribute to improvement in regional
security.
Thirdly, the reinforcement of the ECO's activities and the
expansion of trade and economic collaboration among member states
can be seen as a strategic initiative that aims to make the
organization work better and have a bigger effect, benefiting the
region at large.
And finally, the summit was an important milestone for setting
the progression of the organization's future activities. By
providing clear directions, it enabled the ECO to focus on its
priorities and execute its goals with improved efficiency,” he
noted.
He also touched on the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan
and Pakistan at the Summit and underscored that the meeting holds
significance for deepening collaboration between the two nations.
Asif Noor added that the positive progress in bilateral relations,
particularly in trade, defense, and energy, signals a potential for
increased collaboration. The summit's focus on expanding trade and
economic cooperation among member states can provide a platform to
strengthen these ties further.
“The announcement of direct flight operations between Azerbaijan
and Pakistan is seen as a positive development. This can enhance
people-to-people exchanges and boost two-way business and tourism.
Moreover, the summit can facilitate discussions on improving
transportation links, contributing to increased connectivity. The
discussions on common challenges such as Islamophobia and climate
change highlight shared concerns,” he noted.
The Pakistani expert said that the discussions on global and
regional developments, including the humanitarian situation in Gaza
and issues in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir
(IIOJ&K), emphasize a shared understanding of geopolitical
challenges and finally Pakistan's reaffirmation of support for the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, especially
regarding Garabagh, underscores strong diplomatic ties.
“The Summit provided an opportunity for both countries to
collaborate on diplomatic and strategic fronts within the ECO
framework and by addressing these issues collectively, it is
capable of strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Azerbaijan
and fostering a sense of mutual cooperation,” he concluded.
