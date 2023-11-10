Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months And Third Quarter 2023 Results



BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(Level 1:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO),(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Nine months and Third Quarter 2023 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of September 30, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"). CVH Highlights (9M23 vs. 9M22):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 1,030,771 million, a decrease of 8.1% in real terms as of 9M23, compared to the same period of 2022, in a context in which price increases for our services in 2022 and the first nine months of 2023 weren't sufficient to compensate for the increasing inflation (138.3% interannually as of September 2022).

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 734,263 million, a decrease of 8.3% in constant currency, driven by lower costs on all items.

EBITDA reached Ps. 296,508 million as of 9M23, a decrease of 7.6% in real terms compared to 9M22, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in an increased EBITDA Margin of 28.8% in 9M23, compared to 28.6% in 9M22. Consolidated Net Income amounted to Ps. 86,196 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 31,722 million. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of September 30, 2023) 9M23 9M22 % Ch. 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 1,030,771 1,122,215 (8.1%) 333,403 338,873 353,225 (1.6%) (5.6%) EBITDA(1) 296,508 321,060 (7.6%) 99,279 88,981 86,696 11.6% 14.5% EBITDA Margin(2) 28.8% 28.6% 0.5% 29.8% 26.3% 24.5% 13.4% 21.3% Net income 86,196 (314,530) (127.4%) 31,588 7,580 (405,685) 316.7% (107.8%) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders 31,722 (192,980) (116.4%) 11,392 2,732 (226,978) 317.0% (105.0%) Non-Controlling Interests 54,474 (121,550) (144.8%) 20,196 4,849 (178,707) 316.5% (111.3%) (1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it. (2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BCBA: CVH / LSE: CVH)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the Nine months and Third Quarter 2023 Results Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 1:00pm Buenos Aires Time/11:00am New York Time/4:00pm London To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at: ABOUT THE COMPANY CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations. Investor Relations Contacts: In Buenos Aires: In New York: Cablevisión Holding S.A. Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone Email: Email: Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417 Tel: +1 917 691-4047 SOURCE: Cablevisión Holding S.A.

