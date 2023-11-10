Techmediabreaks IBN Announces Collaboration For Informa's Quantminds International Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN

(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneering corporate communications firm and content distributor, today announced that

NetworkNewsWire

(“NNW”) was selected by Informa PLC as the official newswire for

QuantMinds International

(“QMI”), the world's preeminent quant finance conference. To be hosted at the iconic InterContinental O2 in London from Nov. 13-16, 2023, IBN will serve as the official corporate communications firm for the event. As the official newswire, NNW will employ traditional wire-grade dissemination and article syndication to generate greater interest across target markets. Simultaneously, as the corporate communications firm, IBN will harness its array of digital solutions to heighten recognition and expand the outreach of invited speakers, sponsors and the event through extensive online channels and multi-brand social media capabilities.

“Quantitative strategies are crucial for identifying asymmetric opportunities,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN.“Given the vast computing power available to financial institutions, they are increasingly becoming standard practice. We are always delighted to collaborate with Informa and actively utilize our network to extend the visibility of their events.”

To view the full press release, visit



About IBN

IBN

consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our

Dynamic Brand Portfolio ('DBP') , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial

syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3)

Press Release Enhancement

to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing

social media

audience; (5) a full array of

corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:



TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN