Investornewsbreaks Why Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment.“The company's flagship subsidiary is Mountain Top Realty Inc., the managing partner of its first real estate fund focused on residential redevelopment in the prestigious and storied Hamptons, New York, beachfront communities. Mountain Top Properties is also the lead investor in blockchain-enabled industrial and warehouse flex space HQXpress, which services the warehousing, reverse logistics and liquidation markets. The company is in negotiations for the addition of AI-powered technologies that promise to simplify real estate services, including purchasing and sales,” a recent article reads.“Mountain Top Capital Fund I LLC is a New York limited liability company recently organized by affiliates of Mountain Top Realty, manager of the fund. Through this fund, Mountain Top Realty will leverage the company's experience, market conditions and industry relationships to capitalize on real estate projects as they arise. This partnership will be focused on waterfront or water view properties in the Hamptons. The Hamptons market has historically remained strong and continues to set new highs year over year.”

Mountain Top Properties is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology ("PropTech") and real estate redevelopment.

