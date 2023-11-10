Galileo Protocol (LEOX), A Luxury Asset Authentication Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Galileo Protocol (LEOX) on November 13, 2023, for all BitMart users. The LEOX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Galileo Protocol (LEOX)?

Galileo Protocol is an innovative platform redefining the concept of luxury asset ownership and authentication. Utilizing a blend of blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and pNFT technology, it offers a secure and transparent ecosystem for asset owners, collectors, and investors. This platform stands out in the luxury goods market for its unique approach to verifying authenticity and ownership, ensuring a trusted environment for engaging with high-value items.

Why Galileo Protocol (LEOX)?

Galileo Protocol, through its LEOX token, is integral to an ecosystem that empowers users with exclusive access and governance participation. It uniquely leverages QRC20 (Quant standard) technology, fostering community engagement and contributing to the protocol's sustainability. The introduction of staking in the Galileo ecosystem enhances user investment and participation, maintaining the platform's leadership in the luxury digital space. This feature allows users to lower fees, earn rewards, and have a say in platform development.

Total Supply: 150,000,000 LEOX

Token Type: ERC20

Galileo Protocol's LEOX token is at the heart of its operation, providing essential utilities within its ecosystem. It facilitates various transactions, access to exclusive services, and community governance. The platform's innovative approach to luxury asset management, coupled with the utility of LEOX, makes it a pioneering force in the digital luxury space. It is set to transform how luxury assets are authenticated and managed, offering a novel blend of technology and user experience.

