Gathering In Solidarity With Palestine Continues

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 'stand in solidarity' with Palestine continued for the fifth consecutive Friday outside Doha's Imam Muhammad AbdulWahhab Mosque Friday, attracting hundreds of faithful from all walks of life and age groups.

