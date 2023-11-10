               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gathering In Solidarity With Palestine Continues


11/10/2023 11:02:19 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 'stand in solidarity' with Palestine continued for the fifth consecutive Friday outside Doha's Imam Muhammad AbdulWahhab Mosque Friday, attracting hundreds of faithful from all walks of life and age groups.

