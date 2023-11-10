Amir Discusses Humanitarian Crisis In Palestinian Territories With Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that he discussed with his brother the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the developments in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

His Highness the Amir said in a post on his official X account that his talks with Prince Mohammed bin Salman dealt with developments in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the joint efforts to stop the Israeli aggression and ensure a continuous flow of humanitarian aid. His Highness said that they agreed that the current events proved that there was no prospect for peace and stability in the region without a final solution to the Palestinian cause that guarantees its legitimate rights and ends the conflict completely.

MENAFN10112023000067011011ID1107410043