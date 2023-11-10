Bath & Body Works Named One Of“America's Best Companies For Veterans” By Newsweek

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 10, 2023 /3BL/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans.

In partnership with market data research firm Plant-A Insights, Newsweek evaluated feedback from over 25,000 company reviews to identify the top companies in the U.S. based on their ability to implement adaptable policies and practices such as leave allowances, flexible scheduling, relocation assistance and career advancement opportunities. The workplaces ranked on the list foster a culture that embraces inclusion and respect, offer mentorship, coaching and networking opportunities.

This is a timely recognition for Bath & Body Works, as the company commemorates National Veterans and Military Families Month in the U.S. and Veteran's Week in Canada leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. In honor of these important commemorations, Bath & Body Works encourages its associates to join them in showing appreciation and support by giving time and resources to organizations serving the military community. These organizations include the Wounded Warrior Project, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, VETS Canada, Soldiers' Angels and the United Services Organization (USO).

Bath & Body Works supports associates through its Inclusion Resource Groups (IRGs). MAVRIC was established for associates who previously or currently serve in the military, their families and allies. The IRG strives to continue the service mindset through volunteerism and by supporting, engaging and creating opportunities for military veterans, their families and the entire community of supporters.

MAVRIC is one of eight Inclusion Resource Groups established by Bath & Body Works which allow associates to connect with one another and to collaborate on ways to cultivate an inclusive workplace. These groups provide professional development, support the needs of the business, help shape the culture of the company and volunteer in the communities it serves.

“Current and prior military members have so many 'hidden skillsets' that often go unseen or not recognized in corporate America,” says Ian Thomas, MAVRIC IRG Chair.“MAVRIC is important to me because it is physical proof of Bath & Body Works' dedication to find and refine military talent.”

