Delhi Police Takes Action On Deepfake Video Of Actress Rashmika Mandanna FIR Registered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi Police has registered a FIR in connection with deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandana, the police said as reported by ANI Delhi Police have registered the FIR under sections 465 and 469 of the IPC, 1860 and section 66C and 66E of the IT Act, 200, and an investigation has been carried out into the matter.\"In regard to the deep fake AI-generated video of Rashmika Mandana, an FIR u/s 465 and 469 of the IPC, 1860 and section 66C and 66E of the IT Act, 2000 has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi Police and an investigation has been taken up,\" the Delhi Police said as quoted ANI came after, earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women sought action after several media reports of a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandana circulated widely on social media platforms, an official statement said Read: 'Extremely scary': Rashmika Mandanna flags 'identity theft' issue as deepfake video goes viralAs per the Delhi Commission Statement,“The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of a deepfake video of an Indian actress Rashmika Mandana circulating widely on several social media platforms. Reportedly, the actress has also raised her concerns in the matter and has stated that someone has illegally morphed her picture in the video.”Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna 'Deep Fake' video: What are deep fakes and how to spot them? Experts share tipsThe Commission also observed that no arrests have been made in the case as of yet and requested a copy of the FIR including the accused parties' details by November 17.\"The Commission has learnt that till date no arrests have been made in the case. This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested in the matter and detailed action taken report in the matter,\" the statement of DCW said Read: Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video prompts criticism from Big B, IT Minister. All you need to know\"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission by November 17,\" it added.

Taking to social media platform X, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal also wrote, \"Taking cognizance of the AI ​​Generated Deep Fake video of actress @IAmRashmika Delhi Women Commission has issued a notice to Delhi Police. Till now no arrest has been made in this case. Strict action should be taken against the person making this fake video.\"Earlier on 7 November, the government had also issued an advisory to leading social media platforms to remove any deepfake content reported by users within 36 hours, failing which they will lose 'safe harbour immunity' and be liable to criminal and judicial proceedings under the Indian laws minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar also urged people that have been impacted by deepfakes - content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) that morphs a real image or video into a realistic yet misleading form – to file police complaints and seek remedial measures under the IT Act, which provides for jail time and financial penalties against miscreants(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN10112023007365015876ID1107410031