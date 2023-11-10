'Disingenuousness,' Rupi Kaur Reacts To White House Reply Amid Diwali Invitation Decline

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "During a recent press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in response to a question about Rupi Kaur turning down the Diwali invitation extended to Kamala Harris, stated that everyone has their opinion, we respect folks' opinion, and that is her opinion war LIVEHowever, Rupi Kaur termed the White House's reply 'saddening'.Earlier on November 6, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur had rejected an invitation from the Biden administration to participate in a Diwali event due to its ongoing support for Israel during the Gaza bombardment to X, she said,“We demanded accountability and it is saddening that the best the White House could come up with is, 'Everyone has their opinion, we respect folks' opinion, and that is her opinion.'”Also Read: Canadian poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden's Diwali invitation over Israel support, says 'Govt's actions dehumanize people'Kaur further added,“'Everyone has their opinion...and that is her opinion' is a disingenuousness, gaslighting response to 'Your government is helping to enable a Genocide with American tax dollars and we are asking you to stop.'”
Kaur slammed the Biden administration and noted,“Shame that this administration does not have compassion for both Palestinian and Israeli lives lost. The children of all communities are worth our love and compassion.”The Canadian poet believed that collective punishment is a war crime, it is inhumane and cannot be a solution Read: Israel-Hamas war: Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have died; seeks longer humanitarian pauses“'Everyone has their opinion and that is her opinion' when Palestinian kids are digging themselves out of the rubble. When they're carrying their dead while being bombarded. When 900+ bloodlines have been erased forever. When, last night, hospital after hospital was bombed. Ambulances destroyed and maternity and cancer wards placed in total ruin.”Earlier, In a post on X, the poet wrote,“I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on November 8. I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population-50% of whom are children Read: Israel-Hamas War Day 35: PM Netanyahu still sees peace deal with Saudi Arabia after Gaza attack | Top 10 updatesIn the latest developments of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the United States President, Joe Biden, has announced that Israel has agreed to implement a 4-hour humanitarian pause each day in combat operations, conflicting reports suggest that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied such an agreement. Meanwhile, approximately 80,000 individuals evacuated northern Gaza on Thursday as Israeli forces escalated their offensive against Hamas militants in the area Read: Israeli military launches airstrike in 3 hospitals in Gaza, inches closer to Al ShifaIsrael has asserted that its forces successfully seized a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza following a 10-hour battle yesterday Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that the death toll among Palestinians in Gaza has reached 10,818, according to its most recent update on Thursday. This figure encompasses 4,412 children and 2,198 women.(With inputs from agencies)
