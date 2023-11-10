Israel-Hamas War Day 37: A Child Killed On Average Every 10 Minutes In Gaza, Says WHO. Top-10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Israel-Hamas war entered Day 37 on Saturday but the bombardments, and airstrikes have continued in Gaza, leaving millions of civilians in a state of misery. Palestinians, staying in north Gaza are fleeing towards the south, following the order of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) so they can eliminate Hamas militants, staying in the northern region. Amid the escalation of war, hospital corridors crammed with the injured, the sick, and the dying. Morgues overflowing. Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after an October 7 attack in southern Israel in which it says the militants killed around 1,200 people and took more than 240 hostages. Israel has struck Gaza - an enclave of 2.3 million people - from the air, imposed a siege, and launched a ground invasion War top-10 updatesA child is killed on average every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of MIT suspended several students Thursday from the prestigious technology school after Israel-Hamas war protesters took over a prominent building for much of the day and then some refused to leave by a set deadline Christian community faces 'threat of extinction' amid Israeli bombingFrench President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza. He said that France \"clearly condemns\" the \"terrorist\" actions of Hamas, but that while recognising Israel's right to protect itself, \"we do urge them to stop this bombing\" in Gaza WHO has verified more than 250 attacks on hospitals, clinics, patients, and ambulances in Gaza since 7 OctoberIsrael-Hamas war: Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have diedIsrael has lowered the death toll in Hamas' 7th October border attack to 1,200. Israeli officials have previously estimated the death toll at 1,400 says it has opened a second humanitarian corridor for Palestinians to leave the northern Gaza Strip and head south.“Rashid” coastal road was opened on Friday. The hours for the corridors were expanded from 9 am to 4 pm demonstrators occupy New York Times office, demand ceasefireIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed a vow to neutralize the Palestinian militant group after meeting communities near the Gaza Strip Hamas Health Ministry says the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has to 11,078, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women Israel, this country may hire 1,00,000 IndiansThe Israeli military says it has arrested 41 Palestinians in another large-scale raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said that 14 of those arrested in the previous evening's raid were militants launches airstrike in 3 hospitals in Gaza, inches closer to Al ShifaThe United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon said that the spillover of the Hamas-Israel war has caused“significant damage” in Lebanon where Hezbollah and allied groups have been clashing with Israeli forces on the border for more than a month.

MENAFN10112023007365015876ID1107410026