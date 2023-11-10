French President Emmanuel Macron Urges Israel To Stop 'Bombing', 'Killing' Babies And Women In Gaza

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As war rages in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to stop the bombing and killing the innocent children and women in the region. Macron also appealed for a ceasefire and told Israel that the decision to halt the war would benefit them an interview with BBC, Macron also condemned \"the terrorist\" actions of Hamas war LIVE updatesLike the UK and the US, Israel also considers Hamas a terrorist organisation read: Israel-Hamas war Day 37: A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO. Top-10 updatesWhen a BBC anchor asked Macron if he wanted other leaders - including in the US and the UK - to join his calls for a ceasefire, he replied: \"I hope they will.\"Macron's interview with the BBC aired a day after a humanitarian conference on Gaza was held in Paris said the \"clear conclusion\" of all governments and agencies present at that summit was \"that there is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, going to a ceasefire, which will allow [us] to protect... all civilians having nothing to do with terrorists\".\"De facto - today, civilians are bombed - de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop,\" he said war: Israeli foreign minister Cohen calls Iran 'world's number one financer of terror'When asked whether Israel has broken international law in Gaza, Macron told BBC, \"I'm not a judge. I'm a head of state\".Macron added that it would be incorrect to criticise Israel, which is a \"partner and a friend\" of France, just a month after it was attacked, Macron said Israel should stop bombing as it was creating \"resentment and bad feelings\" in the region that would prolong the war's Response to MacronFollowing the French President's request for a ceasefire, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said nations should condemn Hamas, not Israel.\"The crimes that Hamas [is] committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York, and anywhere in the world,\" the Israeli PM's office statement read Netanyahu's security control claim, US's Antony Blinken says Israel should not reoccupy GazaIsrael launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages to destroy the militants, Israel retaliated with bombardment and a ground campaign. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, more than 11,000 people have been killed in Israel's attacks.

