Fire Destroys Multiple House Boats In Srinagar's Dal Lake. Watch

- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out in several houseboats in Kashmir's famous Dal Lake in the early morning on Saturday. At least five houseboats and three huts were damaged, the official said as reported by PTI per Kashmir Reader report, the fire erupted in one of the houseboats near Ghat number 9 and spread to others before being controlled also told PTI that there was no loss of life reported in the incident. According to an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake at around 5.15 am.(More details awaited)
