From Rags To Riches: How A Pakistani Fisherman Become A Crorepati Overnight?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "'Entire catch was sold for some 70 million rupees', a Pakistani fisherman became a millionaire overnight in Karachi after auctioning a haul of rare fish that has many medicinal properties Baloch lives in the impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village. He along with his workers caught the fish known as golden fish or“Sowa” in the local dialect from the Arabian Sea on Monday, PTI reported.

Mubarak Khan of the Pakistan Fishermen Folk Forum said,“The entire catch was sold for some 70 million rupees at the Karachi harbor on Friday morning when fishermen auctioned off their catch.”Baloch said that one fish fetches around 7 million rupees in the auction.“We were fishing in the open sea of Karachi...when we came across this huge cache of golden fish, and it was a windfall for us,” he added.

He further stated that he would share the money with his crew of seven people, as per PTI reports.

The Sowa fish is considered priceless and rare since substances from its belly are said to have great healing and medicinal properties. A thread-like substance from the fish is also used in surgical procedures.

The fish, which often weighs between 20 to 40 kgs and can grow up to 1.5 meters, is much sought after in East Asian countries. The Sowa also holds cultural and traditional significance, finding its use in traditional medicines and local cuisine.

The fish comes near the coast only during breeding season in May 2021, a fisherman named Sajid Haji Abubakar caught a Sowa fish, weighing 48 kilos,

off the coast of Balochistan province's Gwadar. The Sowa fish was sold for around ₹7.2 million, according to Gulf Today reports.

The fisherman credited the boat's owner for catching the fish in Gwadar about two years ago, the report added.

(With PTI inputs)

