Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In India: Patna Tops The Chart With 544 AQI. Where Does Your City Stand?

Many Indian states are witnessing worsening air quality. After several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Friday, the pollution level has dropped in the national capital. The rain which brought a major relief from hazardous air lingering over the national capital for two weeks has prompted the Delhi government to postpone the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE UpdatesAs per SAFAR data at 8:30 am, the overall AQI in the Delhi stands at 201 which is in 'very poor' category. On Friday, the rain in parts of Haryana and Punjab also brought the mercury down by a few notches with AQI levels witnessing a slight improvement. Speaking of the most polluted cities in India as of 11 November, as per aqi data, Patna topped the list of the most polluted cities while Bali in West Bengal stood second with AQI recording at 530 and 409 respectively At number 3, another West Bengal city, Kamarhati, which is in the North 24 Parganas district recorded AQI at 405 while Bihar's Bhagalpur city ranked at number 4 with AQI at 389, as per aqi data. Other West Bengal cities taking the number 5th, 6th and 7th spot are Rishra in the Hoogly district, Panihati and Titagarh in the North 24 Parganas recording AQI at 384, 376 and 374 respectively Shrirampur in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district ranked at number 8 with AQI at 370. West Bengal's Khardah recorded AQI at 369 while Madhya Pradesh's Indore took the 10th spot with AQI at 353, as per aqi data of SAFAR data at 9 am, these areas in Delhi also recorded AQI in 'poor' and 'moderate' category air. Delhi University, Dhirpur, Noida, Gurugram, Pusa, Mathura road, Airport t3, IIT Delhi recorded AQI at 269, 204, 176,135, 228, 218 respectively.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana transport ministers requesting them to ensure that trucks carrying non-essential goods are diverted through peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital's borders. He had urged that all the non-destined vehicles should be diverted through Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway right at their entry points before Delhi Border.

