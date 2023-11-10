Diwali 2023: Perfect Gemstone As Per Your Zodiac Sign

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The belief that specific gemstones are associated with each zodiac sign is rooted in astrology and traditional practices. Here's a general guide on which gemstones are often associated with each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Gemstone: Diamond or bloodstone

Properties: Diamonds symbolize strength and courage, while bloodstones are believed to enhance energy and vitality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Gemstone: Emerald or rose quartz

Properties: Emeralds are associated with love and abundance, while rose quartz represents love and emotional healing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemstone: Agate or Pearl

Properties: Agate is believed to enhance communication, and pearls symbolize purity and wisdom.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Gemstone: Moonstone or ruby

Properties: Moonstones are associated with intuition and emotional balance, while rubies symbolize passion and protection.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Gemstone: Peridot or carnelian

Properties: Peridot is believed to bring success and prosperity, while carmelian is associated with courage and motivation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Gemstone: Sapphire or amazonite

Properties: Sapphires symbolize wisdom and loyalty, while amazonite is thought to enhance communication and creativity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Gemstone: Opal or Lapis Lazuli

Properties: Opals are associated with love and passion, while lapis lazuli is believed to bring harmony and balance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Gemstone: Topaz or Malachite

Properties: Topaz is believed to bring strength and protection, while malachite is associated with transformation and healing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Gemstone: Turquoise or blue topaz

Properties: Turquoise is believed to bring good fortune and protection, while blue topaz symbolizes communication and self-expression.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Gemstone: Garnet or Onyx

Properties: Garnets are associated with strength and protection, while onyx is believed to bring stability and grounding.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Gemstone: Amethyst or aquamarine

Properties: Amethysts are associated with intuition and clarity, while aquamarine symbolizes courage and communication.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Gemstone: Aquamarine or moonstone

Properties: Aquamarine is believed to enhance creativity and intuition, while moonstones are associated with emotional balance and harmony.

It's important to note that these associations are based on tradition and beliefs rather than scientific evidence. If you're interested in using gemstones for their perceived properties, it's recommended to choose stones that resonate with you. Additionally, consulting with a gemologist or experienced practitioner can provide more personalized guidance.