Biryani to Paneer Tikka: 7 popular lunch dishes for Diwali

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For Diwali, lunch is often a grand affair with a spread of delicious and festive dishes. Here are seven popular lunch ideas for Diwali.

Fragrant rice cooked with aromatic spices and either chicken, mutton or vegetables. Here are seven popular lunch dishes for Diwali.

Chole Bhature is a spicy chickpea gravy enjoyed with a deep-fried bread (Bhature).

Dal Makhani is a slow-cooked black lentil and kidney beans lentil dish in a creamy, buttery sauce.

Palak Paneer is an aromatic and spicy paneer-based lunch delicacy in a spinach-based gravy.

Paneer Tikka uses succulent and grilled paneer pieces that are marinated in spices with grilled veggies like green capsicum, tomatoes or onions.

Butter Chicken is a creamy and rich chicken curry in a tomato-based sauce.

