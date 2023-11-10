Ault Alliance Completes Purchase Of Majority Interest In Eco Pack Technologies Limited

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #12_machines_operational -Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“ Ault Alliance ,” or the“ Company ”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eco Pack Technologies, Inc., has closed upon the purchase of an 80% ownership stake in Eco Pack Technologies Limited (“ Eco Pack ”).





Eco Pack, a company seeking to be at the forefront of packaging transformation, offers eco-centric alternatives to the traditional co-packing industry. Catering to fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers, Eco Pack employs Siemens Digital technology to address modern-day packaging challenges. Using digital technology enabling data driven analysis and decision making, Eco Pack develops packaging that combines sustainability with reduced environmental repercussions. Its innovative approach is intended to enhance packaging design, material choice, and supply chain efficiency, allowing firms to adopt eco-friendly options without compromising on quality or performance. Notably, Eco Pack's solutions are intended to replace conventional cardboard boxes and shrink-wraps prevalent in major retail chains. Engineered with a modular framework, Eco Pack's machinery is anticipated to be versatile enough to suit a variety of manufacturing settings. The Company believes that Eco Pack's technology will create opportunities for businesses to adopt eco-friendly measures, which many customers may find attractive.

Milton“Todd” Ault, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated,“We are excited by Eco Pack's current outlook, with 12 machines already operating at client sites throughout the United Kingdom. We intend to support Eco Pack as they venture into the global market and seek to fill an unmet need within the global co-packing industry. We believe the co-packing industry is ripe for disruption and Eco Pack, with its eco-friendly yet effective solutions, provides customers with a new solution to not only save money, but to cut down their overall carbon footprint. As we have previously stated, our principal goal is to rapidly promote their growth across the U.S., the U.K., Europe and Asia.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; .

