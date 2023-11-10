Estonia, Iceland Send Another Field Hospital To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia and Iceland sent another military field hospital to Ukraine, along with vehicles provided by Germany.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense posted this on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

“Power of cooperation at work: Estonia and Iceland have sent the next military field hospital to Ukraine, with transport vehicles donated by Germany. Stay well, friends in Ukraine!” the post says.

As reported, Estonia has already sent military field hospitals to Ukraine thanks to the financial assistance of Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Norway.