               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Estonia, Iceland Send Another Field Hospital To Ukraine


11/10/2023 10:06:16 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia and Iceland sent another military field hospital to Ukraine, along with vehicles provided by Germany.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense posted this on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

“Power of cooperation at work: Estonia and Iceland have sent the next military field hospital to Ukraine, with transport vehicles donated by Germany. Stay well, friends in Ukraine!” the post says.

As reported, Estonia has already sent military field hospitals to Ukraine thanks to the financial assistance of Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Norway.

MENAFN10112023000193011044ID1107409999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search