Registrations Open For The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Totalenergies Outride And Junior Rides

After a record-breaking start, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, is bringing back its beloved Junior Rides, allowing young riders to take part in the highly anticipated cycling festival in February 2024. The iconic event will also see the return of the TotalEnergies Outride, perfect for 13 years and above and those looking for a fun, shorter Spinneys Dubai Cycle Challenge experience on traffic-free streets in Dubai.The 14th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will once again feature the Outride with TotalEnergies returning as the Official Presenting Partner. The shorter course is designed to encourage new members of the cycling community and families to join in on the weekend fun, starting from a brand-new location this year: Expo City Dubai. The TotalEnergies Outride covers a route of 38-40 kilometers, designed for those who enjoy cycling at a more relaxed pace, but with a bit of adventure. Whether a regular rider or a family seeking a fun day out, the TotalEnergies Outride offers a unique mix of challenge and enjoyment.Thomas Vigneron, Managing Director for TotalEnergies Marketing ME, said: ' It is an honor and pleasure for TotalEnergies to be returning as the Official Presenting Partner for the iconic Outride in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge. Safety, passion, discipline, and respect are the hallmarks of this sport, and these are also common values which we share as a company. This year has been fantastic so far, with a record-breaking number of sign-ups. We are encouraged to see more people take part in this sustainable sport and through it, energize lives and promote healthier living.'Also returning this year are the popular Junior Rides. These rides are all about having fun and encouraging children to discover the joy of the outdoors on a bike. Kids between the ages of 2 and 12 can experience an unforgettable time riding their bicycles without any pressure, as these rides are untimed and solely for the enjoyment of the sport. The Junior Rides will comprise of four categories of non-competitive races that are catered to children of various age groups. For toddlers, the first easy-going ride is a length of around 900m and suitable for 2-to-3-year-olds. Parents are encouraged to get involved and run alongside, acting as co-pilots while their little ones navigate the course. Children aged between 4-to-5-years-old can have their time to shine as they tackle a slightly longer course.With registrations now open, the Junior Rides will take place at the iconic Expo City Dubai as part of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge weekend.Event co-title sponsor Dubai 92 Radio will be kicking off two weeks of thrilling competitions, beginning the week of November 13th, offering listeners the chance to win an array of incredible prizes, including Giant bicycles for both adults and juniors, pairs of TotalEnergies Outride entries, Spinneys shopping vouchers and more. Locals making their daily commute to work are encouraged to tune in for the perfect opportunity to make their journey more exciting and enjoyable.The 14th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is once again a qualifying event for the biggest sportive cycling event of the year - the 2024 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, taking place in Aalborg, Denmark between 29 August and 1 September 2024. This year, participants are in for another surprise as the annual 92 KM Dubai Gran Fondo has been listed as a seeding event for the world's largest timed bike race, the 46th Cape Town Cycle Tour, scheduled for Sunday, 10th March 2024.As the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge embraces the Year of Sustainability, participants are also encouraged to actively contribute to the Active Giving sustainability initiative by converting kilometers cycled during the events. Cyclists can play a pivotal role in achieving the main target of planting 2,500 trees. So far, more than 150 riders have contributed to the goal, resulting in a total of over 680 trees being planted. Cyclists are encouraged to join Team Spinneys in fostering a positive environmental impact in the region.Build-Up Ride 3 of this year's Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 is already fast approaching, with the event taking place on Sunday, 3rd December at Al Qudra Cycle Track. Registrations for the 65km race will close on 30th November.Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys and Dubai 92, The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East's premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.