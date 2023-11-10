End To Decoupling Tops China's Pre-Summit Demands

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ahead of a summit in San Francisco next week, Beijing has urged Washington to take immediate actions to stop US decoupling from China, .

Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account of the China Central Television (CCTV), said in a commentary that the US has been trying to decouple from China in the name of“de-risking,”“friend-shoring” and“safeguarding national security.”

“Friend-shoring” refers to the United States' strategy of encouraging its firms to place orders in like-minded countries so manufacturers will have an incentive to move from China to these places.

That's an issue that the US side was expecting to come up.“The US has no desire to decouple from China,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an opening remark during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in San Francisco on Thursday.



“A full separation of our economies would be economically disastrous for both our countries, and for the world,” Yellen said.“We seek a healthy economic relationship with China that benefits both countries over time.”

“Beyond our bilateral economic relationship, I look forward to discussing our collaboration on global challenges, from climate change to debt distress in low-income countries and emerging markets,” she said.“As the world's two largest economies, we have an obligation to lead on these and other issues, for the people in our countries and around the world.”

The Chinese commentary raised, besides decoupling/friendshoring, five additional concerns:



the United States's generalization of“national security” as a justification for changing the rules of commerce,

chip export controls,

allegedly unfair treatment of Chinese firms in the US,

a“smear” campaign against China's business environment and US criticism that China has set up“debt traps” in developing countries.