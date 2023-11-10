Xi Holds Four Aces As He Meets Biden

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's leader Xi Jinping will meet President Biden Nov. 15 in San Francisco with

four

high cards in his hand. Policy advisers close to Xi express an unprecedented kind of confidence in China's strategic position.



First, the collapse of Ukraine's offensive against Russian forces and its commander's admission that the war is a“stalemate” is a setback for America's strategic position and a gain for China, which has doubled its exports to Russia since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Second, the US tech war on China has flopped, as Chinese AI firms buy fast Huawei processers in place of chips from Nvidia and other US producers.

Third, the Gaza war provoked by Hamas on October 7 gives China a free option to act as the de facto leader of the Global South in opposition to Israel, an American ally. China now exports more to the Muslim world than it does to the United States.

And fourth, the US military wants to avoid confrontation with China in the Northwest Pacific region as well as its home waters in the South China Sea, where the PLA's thousands of surface-to-ship missiles and nearly 1,000 fourth- and fifth-generation warplanes give China an overwhelming home-theater advantage in firepower.

Mutual fear of war

In the background of the Biden-Xi summit is a fear – shared by both sides – that a US-China confrontation could lead to war.

Warring States GIF: Wikipedia

Henry Kissinger told the Economist last May:“We're in the classic pre-World War 1 situation where neither side has much margin of political concession and in which any disturbance of the equilibrium can lead to catastrophic consequences.”

A prominent advisor to China's Communist Party, Renmin University Professor Jin Canrong, told“The Observer” on November 9,“The world today has entered an era of great struggle: the old order dominated by the West. It is disintegrating, but the new order has not yet been established.” Jin compared the world situation to China's bloody Warring States period (475 BCE to 221 BCE).

A major concern on the American side is the expansion of China's nuclear arsenal to a projected 1,000 warheads by 2030, from just 220 in 2020. A November 10 commentary in Foreign Affairs warns,“Chinese analysts are worried that the United States has lowered its threshold for nuclear use – including allowing for limited first use in a Taiwan conflict – and that the US military is acquiring new capabilities that could be used to destroy or significantly degrade China's nuclear forces.”

Newsom shows how to pull back

A foretaste of the Biden-Xi discussions came from the October 25 Beijing visit of California Governor Gavin Newsom , the likeliest 2024 Democratic presidential candidate should Biden withdraw for health reasons or in response to Congressional investigations of his personal and family finances. A widely-circulated scenario for the upcoming presidential race foresees Newsom replacing an ailing Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Significantly, Newsom has been quoted as saying that he had“expressed my support for the One-China policy ... as well as our desire not to see independence” of Taiwan. Newsome spoke of“renewing our friendship and re-engaging [on] foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future.”