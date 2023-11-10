UN High Commissioner Urges Immediate Action To Alleviate Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GENEVA, Nov 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights, Volker Turk, yesterday portrayed the situation in Gaza, highlighting the critical need for accountability in human rights violations.

Turk advocated for an end to hate speech and incitement, emphasising that a sustainable peace necessitates the termination of occupation.

During a hybrid press conference, organised at the end of his trip to Egypt and Jordan, the High Commissioner also announced the loss of 99 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The toll on civilians, as emphasised by Turk, has been staggering, with over 10,500 lives lost, including an alarming number of children (4,400) and women.

He emphasised the dire need for immediate humanitarian aid, as the conflict has crippled vital infrastructure and caused communication blackouts, impeding rescue efforts and essential medical care.

Turk urged the international community to play a pivotal role, in seeking a just and equitable resolution for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Stressing the urgency, he called upon influential member states to redouble their efforts, to swiftly bring the conflicted parties to a ceasefire and address the plight of civilians.– NNN-XINHUA

