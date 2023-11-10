Another 21 War-Affected Ukrainians Leaving For Europe To Undergo Treatment, Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-one more Ukrainian patients, who had been affected by hostilities, were evacuated to hospitals in EU countries to undergo specialized treatment and rehabilitation.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Health Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Since the Russian invasion started, in cooperation with the European Commission and other international partners, the ministry has been organizing evacuation trips for the war-affected Ukrainian citizens to enable them to undergo treatment and rehabilitation in EU hospitals.

“This week, as part of cooperation efforts between the Ukrainian Health Ministry and the European Commission, 21 patients have been evacuated for specialized treatment purposes. The Ukrainian citizens were transported to health facilities in Austria, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden. The evacuation group included patients with mine blast injuries and cancer patients from Lviv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv and Kyiv,” the report states.

Due to continuous hostilities, Russian shelling and attacks on infrastructure, health services became increasingly complicated in the eastern and frontline areas.

The evacuation trips, organized by the Ukrainian Health Ministry and international partners, have been launched since the early days of the war and are carried out on a weekly basis.

According to the ministry, they evacuate primarily children and adults with serious injuries, burns and diseases that require specialized and urgent medical assistance.

Patients are transported via a medical hub in Lviv to an airfield in Poland. Aeromobile hospitals or special aircraft further carry them to EU countries.

A reminder that more than 1,300 Ukrainian children have been evacuated to foreign hospitals for treatment purposes since the Russian invasion started.

Photo: Ukrainian Health Ministry