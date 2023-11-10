Foreign Ministry: UNESCO Adopts Resolution In Favor Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, said the General Conference of UNESCO today approved a draft resolution on the ongoing war on Gaza that falls under the organization's purview by a majority of votes.Qudah emphasized that the resolution demands an immediate end to all forms of violence directed towards Palestinians, particularly those targeting women, children, youth, teachers, and other education-related professionals. It also calls for an end to attacks against and damage to Palestinian educational facilities.In addition, the resolution upheld Palestinians' right to an education and demanded adherence to international humanitarian law, international law, and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. The resolution expresses serious concern over the Strip's shortages of energy, water, and relief supplies.The resolution that the Arab Group submitted to UNESCO, Qudah said, was the outcome of the group's diplomatic efforts there, as evidenced by the fact that 96 out of the 137 countries that took part in the voting process adopted the resolution.