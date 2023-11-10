UN Security Council Due To Meet Again On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- The UN Security Council is due to meet tonight to discuss the ongoing war on Gaza as negotiations continue behind the scenes to reach some consensus over the war raging in Gaza within the 15-member body, UN News reported.The United Arab Emirates called for the meeting, citing "the spiraling health crisis amidst continued attacks on hospitals."This will be the seventh time that the Council has convened on the current war since October 7.