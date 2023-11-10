Israel Negotiates With Hamas To Release Hostages

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Israel and Hamas
are negotiating the release of about 100 civilians, Israeli
officials say, Trend reports.
According to information, civilians are being held hostage by
Hamas.
It is reported that Hamas will first release 10 to 20 civilians.
Then, if Israel fulfills all the conditions, another 100 hostages
will be released.
In exchange, Hamas wants a short pause in fighting, large
supplies of humanitarian aid, fuel for hospitals and the release of
women and children from Israeli prisons.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
