Kyrgyzstan Ranks Second For Mobile Internet Speed In Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 11. Among the Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan held the second position in mobile internet speed, surpassed only by Kazakhstan, as of the end of September 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the Speedtest Global Index rating indicates that Kyrgyzstan ranked 88th in the world in terms of mobile internet speed (26.09 Mbit/s) as of the end of September 2023.

Kyrgyzstan dropped in its rankings within a month. At the end of August, the country ranked 79th with an access speed of 28.45 Mbit/s.

According to the rating, the average download speed in the country was 26.09 Mbit/s, upload speed was 10.84 Mbit/s as of the end of September.

As for other countries of Central Asia, Kazakhstan ranked 66th with a speed of 36.03 Mbit/s. Uzbekistan was ranked 100th with a speed of 23.63 Mbit/s, Tajikistan was 136th with 9.76 Mbit/s, and Turkmenistan was not included in the ranking.

The top three countries with the fastest mobile internet in the world were the UAE (211.58 Mbps), Qatar (187.55 Mbps), and China (167.98 Mbps).

The bottom positions in the ranking were held by Syria (4.39 Mbit/s), Afghanistan (3.18 Mbit/s), and Cuba (2.13 Mbit/s).

The Speedtest Global Index conducts a monthly comparison of internet speed data from across the world. This index is compiled from the results of hundreds of millions of tests performed by actual users.