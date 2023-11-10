Kyrgyzstan Ranks Second For Mobile Internet Speed In Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 11. Among the
Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan held the second position in
mobile internet speed, surpassed only by Kazakhstan, as of the end
of September 2023, Trend reports.
Data from the Speedtest Global Index rating indicates that
Kyrgyzstan ranked 88th in the world in terms of mobile internet
speed (26.09 Mbit/s) as of the end of September 2023.
Kyrgyzstan dropped in its rankings within a month. At the end of
August, the country ranked 79th with an access speed of 28.45
Mbit/s.
According to the rating, the average download speed in the
country was 26.09 Mbit/s, upload speed was 10.84 Mbit/s as of the
end of September.
As for other countries of Central Asia, Kazakhstan ranked 66th
with a speed of 36.03 Mbit/s. Uzbekistan was ranked 100th with a
speed of 23.63 Mbit/s, Tajikistan was 136th with 9.76 Mbit/s, and
Turkmenistan was not included in the ranking.
The top three countries with the fastest mobile internet in the
world were the UAE (211.58 Mbps), Qatar (187.55 Mbps), and China
(167.98 Mbps).
The bottom positions in the ranking were held by Syria (4.39
Mbit/s), Afghanistan (3.18 Mbit/s), and Cuba (2.13 Mbit/s).
The Speedtest Global Index conducts a monthly comparison of
internet speed data from across the world. This index is compiled
from the results of hundreds of millions of tests performed by
actual users.
