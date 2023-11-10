Three Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of November 10, 2023, three people were injured as Russian troops attacked the Odesa region.

The relevant statement was made by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the evening air raid alarms, enemy projectiles hit the Odesa region twice. Currently, three civilians were reported injured. A woman, 96, was rescued from under the rubble in a cottage cooperative. She was taken to hospital,” Kiper wrote.

In his words, those injured are in stable condition. Medics are providing them with necessary aid.

Two elderly people, aged 72 and 73, received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.