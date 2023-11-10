Minister Umerov: Lithuania-Supplied NASAMS Already On Combat Duty In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The NASAMS launchers provided by the Republic of Lithuania have already entered combat duty in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram , referring to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I have personally thanked Lithuanian National Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, who is paying a visit to Kyiv. My colleague and I visited the command post of the Center Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Umerov noted.

The Ukrainian minister invited Lithuanian defense companies to jointly produce weapons and ammunition in Ukraine.

Minister Umerov expressed gratitude to Arvydas Anušauskas and the Lithuanian people for their unprecedented support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian armed aggression.

A reminder that, on Friday, Lithuania's National Defence Ministry announced that they had transferred the NASAMS launchers together with necessary equipment to Ukraine.