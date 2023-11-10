Cooperation And Unity Of All Who Truly Value Peace Can Halt Suffering Of Nations Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is precisely the cooperation and unity of all who truly value peace that can prevent catastrophes and halt the suffering of nations.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address to the participants of the Paris Peace Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Now, in our time, the world is at a crossroads. Local wars can provoke a global collapse. [...] It is precisely the cooperation and unity of all who truly value peace that can prevent catastrophes and stop the suffering of peoples,” Zelensky noted.

According to the President of Ukraine, every nation matters in this regard.

“All nations are equal, and every nation deserves respect. Only such an approach can realize the right of every child of every nation to a world in which there are more examples of achieving peace than stories of its destruction,” the Head of State stressed.

President Zelensky mentioned that, in such difficult and turbulent times, he is grateful that the Paris Peace Forum remains active and contributes to global cooperation.

“May our joint efforts be fruitful,” Zelensky concluded.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine