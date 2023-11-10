Presidents Of Uzbekistan, Italy Hold Talks To Further Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TASHKENT, Nov 11 (NNN-UzA) – President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, held talks in Tashkent, to push forward bilateral relationship, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan said, yesterday.

During the official visit of the Italian president to Uzbekistan, the heads of state discussed issues of further expansion of bilateral strategic partnership and multifaceted relations.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing active communication between the two countries' parliaments and foreign ministries. An agreement has been reached, to hold the first meeting of strategic dialogue of foreign ministers, next year.

In the field of economic cooperation, mutual trade turnover has increased 30 percent, since the beginning of this year. The portfolio of joint projects amounted to nine billion euros, according to the press service.

Mattarella is visiting Uzbekistan from Nov 9 until today. Mirziyoyev visited Italy in June this year.– NNN-UzA