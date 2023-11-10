Sultan Of Oman Stresses Need For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik underlined Friday the need for stopping the Israeli occupation's military operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

This came in a phone call with US President Joe Biden today.

Sultan Haitham also underscored the importance of protecting Palestinian civilians and giving due attention to the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories.

He called for abiding by relevant UN resolutions and international humanitarian law and respecting Palestinians' right to establish their independent state on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two leaders also touched upon bilateral relations and several regional and international developments of common interest. (end)

