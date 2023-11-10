FM Heads Kuwait's Delegation To OIC Summit Preparatory Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed Friday Kuwait's delegation to the ministerial preparatory meeting for the irregular summit of the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, to be held in Riyadh Saturday, to discuss the Israeli occupation's brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip. (end) nma

