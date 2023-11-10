Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed Kuwait's delegation to the ministerial preparatory meeting for the irregular summit of the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

CAIRO - Kuwait is ranked third among countries which sent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on the strip on October 7, according to statistics released by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

MUSCAT - Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik underlined the need for stopping the Israeli occupation's military operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

BRUSSELS - The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) expressed its "outrage" by the widespread dissemination of unproven accusations against photojournalists in Gaza by the Israeli occupation regime.

TOKYO - China urged the Philippines to stop its infringements immediately after several Philippine vessels entered the waters in the South China Sea, the state-run China Daily reported. (end) ibi