(MENAFN- Baystreet) Home, Car Sales Due in Canada Next Week

Home, Car Sales Due in Canada Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



Monthly U.S. federal budget Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) (Q3) Reported EPS of 16 cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) (Q3) Reported EPS of 21 cents, compared to 29 cents in the prior-year quarter. Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) (Q4) Reported EPS of 33 cents, compared to $1.63 in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T) (Q2) Reported EPS of eight cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) (Q3) Reported EPS of 47 cents, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter. Orla Mining Ltd (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter. Power Corporation of Canada (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 99 cents, compared to $1.27 in the prior-year quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.57 the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (Oct.)

Consumer Price Index (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.82, compared to $4.24 in the prior-year quarter. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 23 cents, compared to loss of $1.02 to the prior-year quarter. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) (Q4) Reported EPS for 64 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

CAE Inc. (T) (Q2) Reported EPS for 20 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter. DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 19 cents, compared to loss of $1.73 in the prior-year quarter. Gamehost Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 24 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter. Torex Gold Resources Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of nine cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Producer price index (Oct.)

Retail sales (Oct.)

Empire State Manufacturing Survey (Nov.)

Business Inventories (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) (Q1) Reported EPS of 91 cents, compared to 77 cents in the prior-year quarter. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (Q3) Reported EPS of 97 cents, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) (Q3) Reported EPS of 48 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (Sept.) Wholesale sales increased 2.3% in August to $83.0 billion.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Sept.) August new motor vehicle sales totaled 158,500, compared to 147,400 in the prior-year month.

CREA Stats (Oct.) National home sales declined 1.9% month-over-month in September. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 1.9% above September 2022.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Sept.) Canadian manufacturing sales rose 0.7% to $72.4 billion in August, mainly on higher sales of the petroleum and coal, food and machinery subsectors.

Featured Earnings

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (T) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter. Horizonte Minerals Plc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) (Q3) Reported EPS of $2.22, compared to $1.94 the prior-year quarter. Metro Inc. (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.35 in the prior-year quarter. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 10 cents, compared to 47 cents in the prior-year quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of four cents, compared to gain of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Initial Jobless Claims (week of Nov. 10) Import Price Index (October) Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey (Nov.) Industrial Production (Oct.) Home Builder Confidence Index (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) (Q2) Reported EPS of $1.86, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter. Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.98, compared to $2.03 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Housing Starts (Oct.) Housing starts in Canada edged up by 8% over a month earlier to 270,466 units in September 2023, above market expectations of 240,000 units, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Featured Earnings

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of eight cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter. Heliostar Metals Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of three cents the prior-year quarter. Hemisphere Energy Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of seven cents, compared to six cents the prior-year quarter. Sigma Lithium Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of $1.30, compared to loss of 43 cents the prior-year quarter. Strathcona Resources Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.18, compared to 74 cents the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Housing Starts (Oct.)

Featured EarningsBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) (Q3) Reported EPS of 96 cents, compared to 99 cents to the prior-year quarter. Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.70, compared to $5.18 in the prior-year quarter. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.14, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canada's International Transactions in Securities (Sept.) Canadian investors acquired $14.9 billion of foreign securities in August, the largest investment since April 2022. Meanwhile, non-resident investors reduced their exposure to Canadian securities by $8.5 billion, the first divestment since March 2023.

Industrial Product Price Index (Oct.) The IPPI rose 0.4% month over month in September, following a 1.9% month-over-month increase in August.

Raw Material Product Price Index (Oct.) The index increased 3.5% on a monthly basis in September.

Featured Earnings

Real Matters Inc. (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of 0.2 cents, compared to one cent to the prior-year quarter.