Stocks End Rough Week In Green

Equities in Canada's largest centre recovered Friday, sending their values into the green, powered mostly by tech and energy concerns.

The TSX Composite gained 67.06 points to close Friday afternoon at 19,654.47, but recorded a weekly loss of 170 points, or 0.86%.

The Canadian dollar lost 0.09 cents at 72.32 cents U.S.

Tech issues led the charge, notably, Dye & Durham, up 54 cents, or 5.3%, to $10.77, while Converge Technology Solutions advanced 17 cents, or 5.3%, to $3.38.

Energy stocks also were better, with Headwater Exploration taking on 43 cents, or 6.2%, to $7.40, while Athabasca Oil captured 17 cents, or 4.4%, to $4.06.

In consumer discretionary issues, Sleep Country Canada Holdings arose 50 cents, or 2.2%, to $23.32, while Magna International strengthened $1.10, or 1.5%, to $72.74.

Gold stocks lost ground, as Kinross Gold handed over 32 cents, or 4.3%, to $7.15, while Lundin Gold flopped 55 cents, or 3.5%, to $15.08.

A decline of 62 cents, or 3.7%, in First Quantum shares to $16.22, also weighed on the materials index. Chinese copper miner Jiangxi Copper has increased its stake in the Canadian miner to 18.5% from 18.3%. Pan American Silver lost 54 cents, or 2.9%, to $18.38.

Altus Group tumbled $10.98, or 22.4% to $38.01, after the real estate fund intelligence provider reported lower-than-expected third-quarter results. Elsewhere in real-estate, Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT ditched 24 cents, or 5.3%, to $4.30.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange skidded 4.66 points, or 1.4%, to 510.28, declining 15 points, or 2.85%, this week.

Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher, with information technology climbing 1.9%, energy rumbling 1.7%, and consumer discretionary stocks up 0.5%.

The five laggards were weighed equally by gold, materials and real-estate, down 0.8%

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks rallied Friday, recovering the ground lost in the previous session as Treasury yields stabilized. This latest move higher put the major averages on track to end the week higher.

The Dow Jones Industrials popped 391.56 points, or 1.2%, to 34,283.10.

The S&P 500 index regained 67.89 points, or 1.6%, to 4,415.24.

The NASDAQ triumphed 276.66 points, or 2.1%, to 13,798.11. The tech-heavy index garnered its best day since May.

On a weekly basis, the S&P 500 is up more than 1%, while the NASDAQ is on pace to advance 2%. The 30-stock Dow is up 0.6%.

Trade Desk swooned $12.81, or 16.7%, to $64.01, after the digital ad company offered weak revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power cratered $2.40, or 40.5%, to $3.53, on a wider-than-expected third quarter loss and a miss on revenue.

Wall Street also parsed fresh consumer sentiment data for November, which showed inflation expectations increased last month. The latest survey from the University of Michigan showed a reading of 60.4, a 5.3% decrease from a month earlier and below a Dow Jones forecast of 63.7.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.62% from Thursday's 4.64%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices jumped $1.50 to $77.24 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices dropped $30.10 to $1,939.70.























