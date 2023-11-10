ADNOC Drilling And Alpha Dhabi To Establish Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Joint Venture to create dedicated platform targeting global investments in

technology-enabled oilfield and energy service companies

Innovative partnership underpins ADNOC Drilling's market-leading position as an

integrated drilling services provider, powering its growth and expansion strategy

Partnership highlights Alpha Dhabi's dedication to diverse and innovative ventures

Strategic collaboration between two leading Abu Dhabi entities with complementary

capabilities to accelerate domestic economic development and diversification

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC (“ADNOC Drilling”

or the“Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCDRILL / ISIN: AEA007301012) and Alpha Dhabi

Holding PJSC (''Alpha Dhabi'') (ADX: ALPHADHABI) have agreed to establish a strategic

investment joint venture (“JV'') to invest up to $1.5 billion to acquire technology-enabled

companies in the oilfield services (“OFS”) and energy sectors.

ADNOC Drilling will own 51% of the JV with Alpha Dhabi holding 49%, bringing together a

market-leading drilling and OFS expert and a prominent UAE conglomerate with a proven

track-record of fueling business growth in diverse sectors. Lunate Capital Limited will provide asset management support to the JV.

Leveraging ADNOC Drilling's scalable technology ecosystem, the JV will be jointly controlled

by ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi, and is empowered to invest in value-accretive

businesses globally across the OFS and energy value chain. This will further develop and

scale up ADNOC Drilling's integrated drilling and OFS offering and enhance operational

efficiencies.

Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said:“We are

excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Alpha Dhabi, that will drive further growth

for ADNOC Drilling and its shareholders, enable economic diversification, and support

ongoing decarbonization efforts, benefitting all stakeholders. The JV will invest in innovative

technology, enhancing our services, while adding depth to our offering and further expanding

our business.”

The JV will identify an actionable pipeline of potential transactions that are value-accretive to

both shareholders.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi, commented,

“This joint venture with ADNOC Drilling marks a significant milestone in our commitment to

driving growth and fostering innovation in the energy domain. Pooling our collective expertise,

we are poised to unlock new opportunities, delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders.

Diversification and innovation are critical pillars in today's dynamic global economy. This

partnership not only underscores our dedication to these principles but also positions us to

significantly boost the UAE's domestic growth, laying the foundation for sustained national

prosperity.”

About ADNOC Drilling:

ADNOC Drilling, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol“ADNOCDRILL”;

ISIN AEA007301012), is the largest drilling and well completions company in the Middle East by fleet size, owning and operating one of the largest multi-discipline drilling fleets in the world.

The Company is a critical link in ADNOC's upstream business, as ADNOC responsibly

accelerates its production capacity targets in light of globally increasing demand for energy

and enables gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. ADNOC Drilling incorporated Integrated Drilling Services into its portfolio in 2018 and now offers a total solution of start-to-finish wells and associated services that encompass the entire drilling value chain.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding:

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed company, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 150

businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality. With over 90,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.