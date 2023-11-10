Gas Call Services And National Energy Action Join Forces To Combat Fuel Poverty In The North East

(MENAFN- Pressat)



New fund from charity National Energy Action

Limited funding to expire in March 2024

Help awarded to the most vulnerable residents to help combat fuel poverty The fund is open to applicants in the North East.

Gas Call Services is pleased to announce its collaboration with National Energy Actio (NEA) to launch an initiative aimed at tackling fuel poverty and ensuring that the most vulnerable households in the North East of England have access to safe and reliable heating.

Fuel poverty is a pressing issue that affects the lives of thousands of individuals and families in our community. Many struggle to pay their energy bills, leading to unsafe energy rationing, increased debt, and adverse health effects.

It is projected that in 2023, fuel poverty will increase to 14.4 per cent (3.53 million) with the average fuel poverty gap rising by 31 per cent in real terms to £443 (in 2022 prices).

Based on the Annual Fuel Poverty Statistics Report , an estimated 53.5 per cent of all low-income households are projected to live in a property with a fuel poverty energy efficiency rating (FPEER) of band C or better.

In an effort to address this problem head-on, Gas Call Services has partnered with NEA to provide free combination boiler installations to eligible households.

About the Project

This joint initiative seeks to make a positive impact by creating warmer, safer homes for the most vulnerable in our region. The project's mission is to ensure that no one has to endure the harsh cold of winter without access to adequate heating.

Managing Director, Mike Donelly explains:

“Bringing warmth to the homes of the most vulnerable in our community is not just a project; it's a mission that fuels our passion every day. Our partnership with National Energy Action (NEA) allows us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing fuel poverty. Together, we are dedicated to ensuring that no one has to endure the cold without access to safe and reliable heating. This project represents a commitment to our neighbours, and we're proud to be part of a collective effort to create warmer, safer homes in the North East of England."

Qualifying Criteria

To qualify for a free boiler installation, individuals must meet specific criteria that have been carefully designed to target those who are truly in need. Eligibility criteria include:

Core Group 1 - Guarantee Credit Recipients

- Individuals receiving the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit (PCGC).

- Name on the electricity bill.

Core Group 2 - Low-Income Criteria

- Low-income individuals with high energy costs.

- Receipt of qualifying means-tested benefits or Tax Credits.

Additional Criteria for Core Group 2

- Age over 65.

- A child under 5 in the household.

- Long-term illness or disability exacerbated by the cold.

The project operates with transparency and integrity, ensuring that support reaches those who require it the most. This fund is not part of the national ECO fund and the qualifying criteria are better suited to struggling residents.



How it works

Anyone who believes they qualify for this fund can visit the GasCall Website and answer a few simple questions. The forms take a couple of minutes and they get an instant response based on their success.

The second stage is to provide proof of benefits and supporting documentation to confirm eligibility. Once this is complete GasCall Services will provide a date to install the new boiler.

After installation, National Energy Action will conduct an inspection to verify the quality of work performed by Gas Call Services.

By providing free combination boiler installations, this initiative aims to break the cycle of fuel poverty, reduce energy bills, and improve the quality of life for our neighbours in need



Overall, this project aims to address fuel poverty by providing essential heating and insulation services to vulnerable individuals in the North East of England.

The partnership with NEA enhances the project's impact by leveraging their expertise and network in this field. The limited funding and timeline indicate the need for efficient and effective project management to achieve the desired outcomes within the specified timeframe.

To apply - use this link:

