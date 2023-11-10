Fresh Snowfall Dips Mercury, Blocks Highways

Light to moderate snowfall was reported over the higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological Department officials said. They said light snowfall was recorded in many areas in the plains as well.

The higher reaches which received snowfall included the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg, Gurez, Sonamarg, Zojilla Axis, Sadhna Pass, Machil, Pharkian Gali, Razdan Top, Z-Gali, Sinthan Pass, and Margan Top, the officials said.

They said the plains in Kulgam and Budgam also received light snowfall, they added.

Most other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains.

In plains of the Jammu region, there was heavy rainfall since early hours of this morning thereby bringing down the temperature and triggered cold conditions, they said.

In Jammu city, heavy rains broke the month-long dry spell.

The upper reaches of Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua experienced snowfall. The Banihal town also experienced the season's first snowfall.

The inclement weather led to the closure of vital roads connecting various far-off places with Srinagar as well as national highways connecting the valley with the rest of the country, the officials said.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic due to mudslides at Mehar area in Ramban and heavy snowfall forced closure of the Mughal Road, an alternative link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, officials said.

“The highway is blocked for vehicular movement at Mehar in Ramban. All types of vehicular movement are stopped. Commuters are advised not to travel till restoration is carried out,” a traffic police officer said.

More than 200 vehicles are stranded at various places enroute and have been asked to halt their vehicles at safe places, they said.

The Mughal road, which connects the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with south Kashmir's Shopian district, is closed for vehicular traffic for a second consecutive day in view of the snowfall between Poshana and Peer Ki Gali, they said.

The Srinagar-Leh highway was shut for traffic due to snowfall and slippery conditions along the Zojilla Axis, the officials said.

The Gurez-Bandipora road, as well the Sinthan Top were also closed for traffic due to the accumulation of snow.

The MeT office has said that from November 11 to 17, the weather would stay mainly dry with warmer days, according to the forecast.

