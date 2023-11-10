               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
11/10/2023 3:12:14 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/10/2023 - 11:52 AM EST - Neo Performance Materials Inc. : Released its third-quarter 2023 financial results. Q3 2023 revenue of $136.9 million, lower by 6.6% YoY. Operating income of $7.0 million in the quarter. Adjusted Net Income of $4.0 million in the quarter, or $0.09 per share. Neo Performance Materials Inc. shares T.NEO are trading up $0.06 at $7.00.

