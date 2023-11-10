Stocks In Play

11/10/2023 - 11:52 AM EST - Neo Performance Materials Inc. : Released its third-quarter 2023 financial results. Q3 2023 revenue of $136.9 million, lower by 6.6% YoY. Operating income of $7.0 million in the quarter. Adjusted Net Income of $4.0 million in the quarter, or $0.09 per share. Neo Performance Materials Inc. shares T.NEO are trading up $0.06 at $7.00.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.