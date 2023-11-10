(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Tries to Rebound from Thursday Loss













Stocks rose Friday as traders kept an eye on Treasury yields after the S&P 500 ended an eight-day run of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrials rebounded 175.39 points to 34,067.33.

The much-broader index regained 36.05 points to 4,383.40.

The NASDAQ triumphed 172.11 points, or 1.3%, to 13,692.68.

Trade Desk swooned 17% after the digital ad company offered weak revenue guidance for the fourth quarter. Elsewhere, hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power cratered 41% on a wider-than-expected third quarter loss and a miss on revenue.

Wall Street also parsed fresh consumer sentiment data for November, which showed inflation expectations increased last month. The latest survey from the University of Michigan showed a reading of 60.4, a 5.3% decrease from a month earlier and below a Dow Jones forecast of 63.7.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.62% from Thursday's 4.64%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices jumped $1.33 to $77.07 U.S. a barrel.

