Italy To Support Uzbekistan's Accession To WTO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy stands ready to support Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to adopt an enhanced partnership agreement between the EU and Uzbekistan, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said during a visit to Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"Italy voiced its readiness to support Uzbekistan's soonest accession to the World Trade Organization and the adoption of an enhanced partnership agreement with the European Union," the Uzbek presidential press service said following Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzioyev's talks with Mattarella.

The parties agreed to hold the first Strategic Dialogue meeting at the level of the two countries' foreign ministers next year, the press service said. A proposal was also put forth to establish a forum of the regions of Uzbekistan and Italy and to hold its first meeting in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in 2024.

Mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Italy has increased by 30% since the beginning of the year, the parties said at the talks. The portfolio of joint projects totaled 9 billion euros.