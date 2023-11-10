Italy To Support Uzbekistan's Accession To WTO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy stands ready to support Uzbekistan's accession to the
World Trade Organization (WTO) and to adopt an enhanced partnership
agreement between the EU and Uzbekistan, Italian President Sergio
Mattarella said during a visit to Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"Italy voiced its readiness to support Uzbekistan's soonest
accession to the World Trade Organization and the adoption of an
enhanced partnership agreement with the European Union," the Uzbek
presidential press service said following Uzbek President Shavkat
Mirzioyev's talks with Mattarella.
The parties agreed to hold the first Strategic Dialogue meeting
at the level of the two countries' foreign ministers next year, the
press service said. A proposal was also put forth to establish a
forum of the regions of Uzbekistan and Italy and to hold its first
meeting in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in 2024.
Mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Italy has increased by 30%
since the beginning of the year, the parties said at the talks. The
portfolio of joint projects totaled 9 billion euros.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107409535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.