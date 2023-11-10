Georgia Extradites Italian Citizen Charged With Organised Crime

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Prosecutor General's Office of Georgia on Friday
said an individual wanted by Italy under the Interpol Red Circular
for participation in an organised crime group Ndrangheta had been
extradited to Italy from Tbilisi, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The state body said the individual had been charged
with participation in“various serious offences” in Italy,
including supporting a“mafia-type croup”,“unauthorised access to
computer systems”,“cyber fraud” and“illegal purchase, storage and
possession of drugs''.
The Office also revealed the individual had been
wanted by law enforcement since 2015, and had“systematically
obtained financial benefits” by committing money laundering, fraud
and extortion together with other members of the criminal group
Ndrangheta.
Arrested by the Central Criminal Police Department of
the Georgian Interior Ministry in Tbilisi, the accused has been
extradited to Italy on the basis of Tbilisi City Court's decision
on October 16.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107409534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.