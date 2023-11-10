               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgia Extradites Italian Citizen Charged With Organised Crime


11/10/2023 3:10:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Prosecutor General's Office of Georgia on Friday said an individual wanted by Italy under the Interpol Red Circular for participation in an organised crime group Ndrangheta had been extradited to Italy from Tbilisi, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The state body said the individual had been charged with participation in“various serious offences” in Italy, including supporting a“mafia-type croup”,“unauthorised access to computer systems”,“cyber fraud” and“illegal purchase, storage and possession of drugs''.

The Office also revealed the individual had been wanted by law enforcement since 2015, and had“systematically obtained financial benefits” by committing money laundering, fraud and extortion together with other members of the criminal group Ndrangheta.

Arrested by the Central Criminal Police Department of the Georgian Interior Ministry in Tbilisi, the accused has been extradited to Italy on the basis of Tbilisi City Court's decision on October 16.

