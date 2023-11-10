Industrial Production In Sep -2% Year-On-Year In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In September 2023, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial
production is estimated to remain unchanged compared to August and
to decrease by 2.0% on September 2022 on the basis of
calendar-adjusted data, Istat reported Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
In the average value of the third quarter, the level of
production increased by 0.2% compared to the previous three months,
the national stats agency said.
The monthly seasonally adjusted index shows cyclical increases
for capital goods (+1.5%), energy (+1.1%) and intermediate goods
(+0.8%), while it declines for consumer goods (-2.2%).
In year-on-year terms, the index dropped for consumer goods
production by 6.5%.
